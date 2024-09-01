Walking Street in Pattaya at night

Pattaya City Begins Construction Project at Front of Walking Street

After much debate in City Hall meetings and online, Pattaya City has begun a fresh construction and electricity project at the start of Walking Street, closing one lane to traffic temporarily.

11-Year-Old Caught Vaping on Pattaya Walking Street Goes Viral

The city says it’s essential for certain electric projects but has also promised, according to Pattaya Mayor Poramese Ngampiches, not to run into the critical high season starting in November that will see hundreds of thousands of extra visitors to Pattaya.

