Pattaya City Begins Construction Project at Front of Walking Street

After much debate in City Hall meetings and online, Pattaya City has begun a fresh construction and electricity project at the start of Walking Street, closing one lane to traffic temporarily.

The city says it’s essential for certain electric projects but has also promised, according to Pattaya Mayor Poramese Ngampiches, not to run into the critical high season starting in November that will see hundreds of thousands of extra visitors to Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News