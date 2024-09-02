Porsche Driver Kills Cambodian Motorcyclist in Chonburi

The tragic accident occurred at 3:06 AM on September 1st, 2024, on a road in Soi Chaiyapreuk 2 in Huay Yai. Huai Yai police and rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation immediately rushed to the scene.

Woman riding bike killed after being hit by Porsche car

At the site of the accident, authorities discovered tire marks extending over 10 meters along the road. Debris from a black Honda Spacy motorcycle was scattered across the road. In the grass nearby, the body of the deceased, identified only as Mr. On, a 23-year-old Cambodian construction worker and the motorcycle’s rider, was discovered. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News