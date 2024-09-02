40 Portuguese Man O War Jellyfish Found on Phuket Patong Beach

On August 31st, 2024, the Upper Andaman Sea Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center in Phuket received reports via online media about venomous jellyfish washed ashore at Patong Beach, Phuket, in the evening.

Tourists warned about Portuguese man-o-war in Koh Lanta

According to the Phuket officials, an initial investigation found that strong winds and mild waves were present at the time, and 40 Portuguese man o’ war (Physalia sp.) jellyfish were discovered on the beach.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Phuket Express