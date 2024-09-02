Viral Video Shows Pattaya Official Allegedly Slapping Bar Worker

A video clip currently going viral on Thai social media reportedly shows a confrontation between a Pattaya city official and a female bar worker that escalated to physical violence.

According to the footage, the official, a municipality worker, appeared to slap the bar worker in the face before attempting to force her into the back of a city pickup truck to be taken to the police station. The incident occurred at approximately 6:00 AM on August 27th, 2024, in front of a convenience store on Walking Street in South Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News