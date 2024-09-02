Pattaya City Special Affairs police car.

Viral Video Shows Pattaya Official Allegedly Slapping Bar Worker

TN

A video clip currently going viral on Thai social media reportedly shows a confrontation between a Pattaya city official and a female bar worker that escalated to physical violence.

Investigation opened against doctor accused of slapping nurse in Chiang Rai

According to the footage, the official, a municipality worker, appeared to slap the bar worker in the face before attempting to force her into the back of a city pickup truck to be taken to the police station. The incident occurred at approximately 6:00 AM on August 27th, 2024, in front of a convenience store on Walking Street in South Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours