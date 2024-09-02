Bangkok Launches Free Rides on New Electric Buses

Bangkok’s newly upgraded Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system was re-launched on September 1, offering free rides on its new electric buses for the next two months. The new service, operated by Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), replaces the old BRT buses that ran on natural gas and had been in use for over 14 years. Two additional stops have been added at Chan-Narathiwat and Ratchada-Narathiwat intersections.

Electric buses for Bangkok Bus Service

The BRT system now covers a 15.9-kilometer route from Sathon Road to Ratchaphruek Road, operating daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. BTSC, which also operates the BTS Skytrain, won the concession to operate the BRT service with a bid of 465 million baht. The new electric buses feature a universal design with wheelchair access, as well as security cameras and GPS systems.

