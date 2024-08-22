Flash flood and overflow warnings in 35 Thai provinces

The National Water Resources Office has issued advice to residents in 35 provinces, excluding the central region, to brace for flash floods and overflows from Saturday until the end of the month, due to a looming monsoon trough and the escalating southwestern monsoon, which will bring more rain to most of the country.

In the northernmost province of Nan, the swollen Nan River overflowed in Phu Phiang district at 5am this morning. Highway 101, from Chiang Klang district to Thung Chang and Chalerm Phra Kiat districts, is partially flooded in several places, prompting police, local officials and volunteers to help direct traffic and assist affected travellers.

By Thai PBS World