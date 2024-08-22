Foreign tourists brawl with nightlife workers on Bangla Road, Phuket

A video clip of foreign tourists and nightlife workers fighting on the Bangla Road has gone viral in social media on Wednesday (August 21st).

British Tourist Attacked and Robbed on Bangla Road in Phuket

The video clips show male foreign tourists arguing before fighting with nightlife workers. A Thai man in a blue shirt can also be seen in the footage running in and threatening tourists with two large knives. The incident caught significant attention as it took place in the middle of the busy Bangla Road with lots of foreign tourists.The person who recorded the video and social media users were concerned about the incident damaging the world class tourism image of Patong.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express