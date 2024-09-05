Sofitel Philippine Plaza during Typhoon Nesat

Super Typhoon Yagi to Bring Heavy Rain to Thailand From September 7-8

On September 5th, 2024, the Thai Meteorological Department warned about the super Typhoon “Yagi” in the upper South China Sea, which is expected to bring heavy rain across Thailand this weekend.

Typhoon Noru to Reach Thailand as Tropical Storm on Sept 29

Super Typhoon Yagi is slowly moving westward with maximum wind speeds near its center of 185 kilometers per hour. The storm is expected to pass Hainan Island, China, and make landfall in northern Vietnam between September 6-7, weakening thereafter.

This weather pattern will bring heavy rain and strong winds to northern and northeastern Thailand from September 7-8.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
