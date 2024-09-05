Pattaya Tourist Police Arrest 2 Indian Tourists for Allegedly Stealing Camera Battery on Their First Day in Thailand

Pattaya Tourist Police arrested two Indian tourists on their first day in Thailand for allegedly stealing a camera battery and then casually strolling along Walking Street.

At 5:16 AM on September 5th, 2024, Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensan, Chief of Pattaya Tourist Police, together with other officers, arrested two Indian nationals, identified only as Mr. Abhishek, 29, and Mr. Akash, 28. The arrest followed a complaint filed by Mr. Shaik, 34, also an Indian national, at the Pattaya Police Station. Mr. Shaik reported that a camera battery pack had been stolen from him at a cannabis shop located on Walking Street.

