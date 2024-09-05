Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya

Pattaya Tourist Police Arrest 2 Indian Tourists for Allegedly Stealing Camera Battery on Their First Day in Thailand

TN

Pattaya Tourist Police arrested two Indian tourists on their first day in Thailand for allegedly stealing a camera battery and then casually strolling along Walking Street.

Indian tourists clash with parasailing operator on Phuket’s Karon Beach over payment dispute

At 5:16 AM on September 5th, 2024, Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensan, Chief of Pattaya Tourist Police, together with other officers, arrested two Indian nationals, identified only as Mr. Abhishek, 29, and Mr. Akash, 28. The arrest followed a complaint filed by Mr. Shaik, 34, also an Indian national, at the Pattaya Police Station. Mr. Shaik reported that a camera battery pack had been stolen from him at a cannabis shop located on Walking Street.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours