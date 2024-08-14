Indian tourists clash with parasailing operator on Phuket’s Karon Beach over payment dispute

Karon– A dispute erupted between Indian tourists and a parasail operator at Karon Beach after the tourists allegedly refused to pay for the parasailing service.

Indian Tourists Brawl in the Middle of Pattaya Road at Dawn

Photos of the altercation between the tourists and local Thais have gone viral on social media this week.

The Karon Police informed the Phuket Express that after investigating the incident, they spoke with a parasail staffer named Mr. Boat. He reported that a group of Indian tourists had agreed to pay 2,000 Baht per round of parasailing.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express