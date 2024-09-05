Rescue ambulance at Phuket Vegetarian Festival

Foreign Rider in Critical Condition after Colliding with Ambulance in Phuket

Chalong, September 5th– A male foreign motorbike rider is in critical condition following a collision between his motorbike and an ambulance in Chalong on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred just before noon on Chao Fah East Road, near the Pa Lai Intersection. The scene revealed a damaged motorbike and ambulance on the road, with the foreign rider found nearby, unconscious and bleeding heavily from his face.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

