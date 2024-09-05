Foreign Rider in Critical Condition after Colliding with Ambulance in Phuket

Chalong, September 5th– A male foreign motorbike rider is in critical condition following a collision between his motorbike and an ambulance in Chalong on Thursday morning.

Nakhon Nayok ambulance driver probed over snack stop during emergency

The accident occurred just before noon on Chao Fah East Road, near the Pa Lai Intersection. The scene revealed a damaged motorbike and ambulance on the road, with the foreign rider found nearby, unconscious and bleeding heavily from his face.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express