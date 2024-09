An American man teaching English at a Bangkok school has been arrested in Bang Khae district after he was accused of taking a minor to his condominium room to molest her.

Thai police arrest man for sexually harassing and assaulting minors in school uniform

(name removed), 41, was apprehended in front of a condominium building on Phetkasem Road in Bang Khae, police said on Wednesday.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS