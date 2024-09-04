Thai PM Thai PM to lead new cabinet ministers in oath-taking ceremony on Friday

Paetongtarn Shinawatra in his office.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will lead her 35 newly-appointed ministers to swear an oath before His Majesty the King in the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall at 5pm on Friday.

All the ministers have been advised by the secretariat of the cabinet to report to Government House tomorrow at 10am for RT-PCR tests, in the Blue Room of Santi Maitri Building.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s cabinet ministers have been approved by His Majesty the King in a Royal Command issued on Tuesday and published in the Royal Gazette today.

