Thai Airways says its Airbus A350 engines are trouble-free

Thai Airways International (THAI) is operating its fleet of Airbus A350s as usual with no engine problems detected, said THAI president Chai Eamsiri in the wake of flight cancellations caused by faulty engines fitted on the same type of aircraft at Cathay Pacific.

Mr Chai said THAI’s Airbus A350s are regularly inspected and maintained. No faulty engine has been found yet and the fleet is operating without a hitch, he said.

