Red flags on Karon Beach, Phuket.

Russian Man Found Dead in Phuket, Police Suspect He was Murdered

TN

Karon, Phuket– On Tuesday, August 3rd, a Russian man was found dead near Karon Beach, with police suspecting foul play.

Drunk Russian arrested for public nuisance in Phuket hotel

The Karon Police were alerted by a local resident at 1:10 P.M. about a body discovered in a ditch near the Naga statue. Upon arrival, police, accompanied by a doctor and the Phuket Express, found the body of a foreign man, shirtless and wearing shorts.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours