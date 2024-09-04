Russian Man Found Dead in Phuket, Police Suspect He was Murdered

Karon, Phuket– On Tuesday, August 3rd, a Russian man was found dead near Karon Beach, with police suspecting foul play.
The Karon Police were alerted by a local resident at 1:10 P.M. about a body discovered in a ditch near the Naga statue. Upon arrival, police, accompanied by a doctor and the Phuket Express, found the body of a foreign man, shirtless and wearing shorts.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
