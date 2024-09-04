Surin Beach in Phuket.

Phuket Court Acquits Swiss Man for Kicking Thai Woman Doctor

PHUKET, Sept 4 (TNA) A Phuket court has acquitted a Swiss man in a high-profile assault case involving a woman Thai doctor.

Swiss ‘beach bully’ to lose elephant foundation in Phuket

Dr. Thandao Chandam, a practising physician, filed a complaint in February alleging that a Swiss man kicked her in the back while sitting with a friend on steps leading down to the beach outside his rented villa. The steps to the beach were later found to be illegally built onto the beach and were subsequently demolished.

