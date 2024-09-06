Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her cabinet in front of the government building in Bangkok.

Thai Cabinet Sworn In Today

BANGKOK, Sept 6 (TNA)- Thailand’s new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her cabinet posed for photographs at Government House on Friday before heading to the royal palace for their oath-taking ceremony.

Thai PM to lead new cabinet ministers in oath-taking ceremony on Friday

The newly appointed ministers, dressed in white uniforms, arrived at the Santi Maitri Building for individual photos, greeting waiting media with smiles. Key figures present included Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

