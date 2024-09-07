Body of Belgian female tourist found in stream in Mae Hong Son

The body of a female Belgian tourist, who had been reported missing from her resort in Pai District of Thailand’s northernmost province of Mae Hong Son on Friday evening, was found in a stream this afternoon.

Police, local officials and volunteers launched a search last night, after they were alerted that Cloe Ferrari was missing when she failed to return to her room in Mae Hee sub-district.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World