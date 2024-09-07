Baht buses in Thong Sala, main town of Ko Phangan, Thailand.

Illegal Canadian Massage Therapist Arrested with Drugs in Koh Phangan

An illegal Canadian massage therapist was arrested with illegal drugs on the Koh Pha Ngan district in Surat Thani.

The Surat Thani immigration told the Phuket Express that earlier this week they arrested a suspect identified only as Mr. Ky, 48, Canadian national, at a massage parlor in the Koh Pha Ngan sub-district. Seized from him was 0.15 grams of Ecstasy in his pocket. He was arrested while he was massaging his customer.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

