‘Transfersome Gel’ a New Solution for Hypertrophic Scars Chula Pharmacy’s Latest Innovation

Lecturers at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, have developed an alternative “Transfersome Gel” to help treat hypertrophic scars and dark marks. This gel, made from a key substance found in the Indian pennywort (Centella asiatica) plant, features a special technique that has earned it the International Gold Medal of Innovation at ITEX 2024 and a special award from the Korea Invention Promotion Association.

“Scars” are something most people want to avoid because they can be difficult or even impossible to completely heal, sometimes lasting for life. This is especially true for hypertrophic scars, which are prominent, visible scars like those on the face, as they can significantly impact one’s confidence. People with scars often seek ways to eliminate them. Nowadays, there are several treatment options for hypertrophic scars, including surgery, steroid injections, laser therapy, and topical products.

“Steroid injections can thin the skin, and lasers can be painful. Most scar removal products are imported from abroad and can be expensive,” says Assistant Professor Dr. Romchat Chutoprapat, Department of Pharmaceutics and Industrial Pharmacy, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, Chulalongkorn University. She discusses the challenges of scar treatment that have led to the research and innovation of “Asiatic acid-loaded transfersome gel” under the auspices of the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT).

“Based on the problem, we researched Thai herbs that can address hypertrophic scars and found that the ‘Asiatic Acid’ in Indian pennywort (Centella asiatica) has a strong anti-inflammatory effect on the skin. However, it cannot be applied directly to the scars. Therefore, we have developed a method to maximize its effectiveness by encapsulating the essence in transfersome vesicles within a gel. This approach allows the essence to adhere to and penetrate the skin more effectively.”

The innovation “Asiatic acid-loaded transfersome gel” received the Gold Medal and the Special Prize for the Best International Invention from the Korea Invention Promotion Association at the Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition 2024 (ITEX 2024) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 17, 2024.

What is a Transfersome?

Asst. Prof. Dr. Romchat explained that the “Asiatic Acid” from the Indian pennywort (Centella asiatica) has anti-inflammatory effects on the skin, disinfects, and promotes wound heal, but it is water-insoluble. When applied directly to the skin, the substance cannot penetrate the inflamed skin layer. Therefore, it is necessary to use a substance-delivery technology known as Transfersome.

“Transfersome is a drug delivery technology that encapsulates active ingredients in nanovesicles with excellent elasticity, allowing for effective delivery of essential substances into the skin. Additionally, the research team has developed the product in gel form, which has a film-like appearance that adheres well to the scar area for an extended period, thus enhancing absorption around the scar.”

What causes hypertrophic scars?

Asst. Prof. Dr. Romchat explained the body’s process for dealing with and healing wounds in three steps:

Step 1: When a wound occurs, the body first stops the bleeding, and initiates inflammation to destroy pathogens and remove dead tissue.

Step 2: The body generates new tissue to replace the dead tissue.

Step 3: The body then attempts to reshape the wound to closely resemble the original skin.

“If the wound healing process in Step 2 is abnormal due to prolonged, chronic, or severe inflammation, the body may not heal properly. This can affect Step 3, leading to misshapen scars. The body may continue to build excessive tissue, resulting in hypertrophic scars or keloids,” explained Asst. Prof. Dr. Romchat.

How does Transfersome Gel heal hypertrophic scars?

Chronic inflammation is a major contributor to hypertrophic scars. By suppressing excessive inflammation, it is possible to reduce the appearance of raised scar.

The “’Asiatic acid-loaded transfersomes’ in a gel have anti-inflammatory effects, which significantly reduces the likelihood of raised scars. When the product is used consistently, morning and evening, noticeable results can often be seen within the first 2 weeks. The body will work to reshape the bulging area to more closely resemble the original skin,” said Asst. Prof. Dr. Romchat, who recommends starting to use the product 3 days after the wound occurs, or when the wound has completely dried out.

In addition to addressing bulging scars, “Asiatic acid-loaded transfersome gel” can also be used for dark blemishes from acne scars or from scratching or picking at scabs.

“Raised scars can make us feel tight and itchy around the scar area. The skin in that area may become much drier and may develop dark or red marks. Using Asiatic acid-loaded transfersome gel can restore suppleness to the skin, as well as reduce pigmentation in the scar area, helping diminish dark spots,” explained Asst. Prof. Dr. Romchat.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Romchat said that the Asiatic acid-loaded transfersome gel is most effective when applied to scars that are less than one year old. While it is still beneficial for older scars, it may take a longer time for the product to show results.

“We can continue to use this gel until the desired results are achieved without any harm, as the transfersome gel contains substances listed in the CosIng EU database as ‘safe for use on the skin.’, It can even be used safely by people with sensitive skin,” assured Asst. Prof. Dr. Romchat.

Transfersome, a value-added innovation for beauty care and anti-aging products

Transfersome is a substance delivery technology that can be used for delivering various compounds, including Asiatic acid found in Indian pennywort.

“With Transfersome gel’s ability to reduce dark spots and increase skin elasticity, we can also adapt the formulation for anti-aging applications,” said Asst. Prof. Dr. Romchat, referring to the future development and use of transfersome technology in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturing industries.

The innovation “Asiatic acid-loaded transfersome gel” is a product of the start-up Beauty Plant Laboratory Co., Ltd., incubated by the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, and CU Innovation Hub. The technology has now been applied for patent by the Intellectual Property Institute of Chulalongkorn University and is being prepared for registration as a cosmetic product, with the aim of eventually registering it as a medical device in the future. Interested parties wishing to explore business partnerships may contact us at: bplab.contact@gmail.com.

