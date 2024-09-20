Australian Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport for Illegal Stay

The Phuket Immigration told the Phuket Express that earlier this week they arrested a 49-year-old female Australian at the international arrival terminal in the airport in Thalang district. She is being accused of being a foreigner staying in the Kingdom without legal permission or having her permission ended.
Overstay Crackdown in Phuket Leads to Arrest of Seven Foreigners
She was taken back to the Chalong Police Station in the Mueang Phuket district. The Phuket Express noted that the female Australian did not release any statement as of press time. Phuket Immigration also did not release any other details of how she had left Thailand before she re-entered again.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
