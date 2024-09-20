Alleged Transgender Monk in Pattaya Defrocked After Admitting to Drug Use and Causing Temple Disturbance

At 8:06 PM on September 18th, 2024, Pattaya police received a report about a monk who appeared to be hallucinating and behaving erratically at Wat Boonkanjanaram in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Authorities and The Pattaya News team immediately went to the scene.

There, officers found the monk, later identified as Phra Thianthawin Suraphatmethakul, in a delusional state. He spoke incoherently and repeatedly mentioned that he wanted to go to court and would only provide testimony there. He also reportedly admitted to being transgender and held up several crumpled sheets of paper, claiming they were “evidence” of some sort.

