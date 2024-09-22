Toxic smoke alert from industrial estate fire in Rayong

RAYONG: People living downwind of Thai Plastic and Chemicals Plc in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Muang district have been advised to stay away from toxic smoke from its plant fire resulting from the leakage of flammable gas vinyl chloride.

The company on Sunday warned local people to remain indoors or wear face masks to protect themselves from smoke from its plant fire.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS