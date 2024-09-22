Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok

Toxic smoke alert from industrial estate fire in Rayong

TN

RAYONG: People living downwind of Thai Plastic and Chemicals Plc in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Muang district have been advised to stay away from toxic smoke from its plant fire resulting from the leakage of flammable gas vinyl chloride.

Armed men torched Hala Bala wildlife sanctuary office in Narathiwat on Saturday

The company on Sunday warned local people to remain indoors or wear face masks to protect themselves from smoke from its plant fire.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours