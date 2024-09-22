Armed men torched Hala Bala wildlife sanctuary office in Narathiwat on Saturday

A group of about 10 armed men, believed to be insurgents, raided the office of the Hala Bala Wildlife Sanctuary in Waeng district of Thailand’s southernmost province of Narathiwat on Saturday night, torched the lodgings and stole 10 shotguns.

Bombings in Narathiwat disrupt senatorial candidate applications

According to the police report, the armed men broke into the office of the sanctuary, located in Lochut sub-district, and tied up all the officials before grabbing the ten shotguns kept in the office.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th/

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!