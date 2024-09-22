Burnt out cars in Thailand's restive South

Armed men torched Hala Bala wildlife sanctuary office in Narathiwat on Saturday

TN

A group of about 10 armed men, believed to be insurgents, raided the office of the Hala Bala Wildlife Sanctuary in Waeng district of Thailand’s southernmost province of Narathiwat on Saturday night, torched the lodgings and stole 10 shotguns.

Bombings in Narathiwat disrupt senatorial candidate applications

According to the police report, the armed men broke into the office of the sanctuary, located in Lochut sub-district, and tied up all the officials before grabbing the ten shotguns kept in the office.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th/

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours