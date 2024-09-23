One Person Injured from Gunshots in Phuket Market

One person has sustained injuries from a gunshot after two market owners’ got into an argument in a market in Sri Soonthorn, causing dozens of customers and foreign tourists to flee in terror.
The Thalang Police were notified of the incident at 7:16 P.M. on Monday (September 23rd) at a market near a housing estate in Baan Pohn. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find Mr. Boonlord Phanphan, 50. He had sustained injuries from a bullet wound to his shoulder. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
