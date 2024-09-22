22-Wheeled Truck Causes 16-Car Pileup in Samut Prakan

A 22-wheeled truck caused a 16-vehicle pileup on the Kanchanaphisek Expressway in Samut Prakan province, leaving 17 people injured.
The accident took place about 5:00 PM on September 22nd at the Bang Phli-Suksawat section of the Kanchanaphisek Expressway. Following a report of the accident, the rescue team coordinated with expressway officials and hospital emergency teams to rush to the scene.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News
