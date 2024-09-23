TV7 channel in Thailand

Thai Actor Om Akkaphan Passes Away at 39 After Battle with Cancer

On September 22nd, 2024, Thai national media reported that Akkaphan “Om” Namart, a famous Thai actor from Channel 7HD, has passed away at the age of 39 after battling cancer.

Channel 7HD, his agency, announced the sad news this morning, leading to an outpouring of condolences from fans and followers of his work.
Om Akkaphan had been diagnosed with heart muscle cancer in October 2023, which forced him to withdraw from all his acting projects. He reportedly underwent surgery and chemotherapy, followed by a long recovery period.

