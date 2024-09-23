Flooded houses in northern Thailand.

Flash Floods Ravage Northern Thailand, One Dead, One Missing

LAMPANG, Sept 23 (TNA) – Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in northern Thailand’s Lampang province have left one person dead and one missing, local officials reported on Monday.

The floods, which began around midnight, swept through several villages in Hang Chat district after torrential rains in the Doi Khun Tan National Park area. Water levels rose to over 1.5 meters in some areas, destroying homes and forcing residents to evacuate.

