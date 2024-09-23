Thais keep their cars longer due to the economy

Thais are less likely to buy new cars because of the sluggish economy, says Differential (Thailand) Co Ltd, a provider of data analytics, technology and research solutions.

Thailand’s Car Production Set for Growth Amid Challenges

According to the 2024 Customer Experience Report, which collected data from more than 2,500 Thai respondents who purchased cars between November 2020 and December 2022, 70% said they would consider buying a new car once their current car reaches a certain age, particularly after nine years of ownership.

Kuakul Mornkum

BANGKOK POST

