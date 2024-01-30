Thailand’s Car Production Set for Growth Amid Challenges

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s car production is projected to see a modest increase of 3.17%, reaching 1.9 million units this year, despite various economic challenges, as per the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI). In contrast, the total car production in the previous year was slightly below the 1.85 million target, coming in at 1.84 million units due to weak domestic sales and the impact of the global economic slowdown on exports.

For 2024, FTI’s Automotive Industry Club Surapong Paisitpatanapong said the FTI anticipates car production for export to be around 1.15 million units, while production aimed at domestic sales is expected to hit 750,000 units. He expressed optimism for a healthier economy in 2024, contingent on the government’s stimulus measures boosting purchasing power.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

