Thailand falls 7 places in corruption survey

Thailand has fallen seven places, to 108th out of 180 countries, in the annual survey on corruption published by Transparency International.

The Corruption Perceptions Index 2023, released on Tuesday, ranks countries by their perceived levels of public-sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople. Scores are assigned on a scale of zero (most corrupt) to 100 (least corrupt).

