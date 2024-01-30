Thailand falls 7 places in corruption survey

The offices of the Thai National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in Bangkok.
Thailand has fallen seven places, to 108th out of 180 countries, in the annual survey on corruption published by Transparency International.

Thailand’s corruption standing for 2022 an improvement over 2021

The Corruption Perceptions Index 2023, released on Tuesday, ranks countries by their perceived levels of public-sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople. Scores are assigned on a scale of zero (most corrupt) to 100 (least corrupt).

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

