Thailand to tighten alcohol tests for drivers

The cabinet on Tuesday approved regulations proposed by the Royal Thai Police to improve alcohol testing of motorists, said deputy government spokesman Kharom Polpornklang.

Russian Man Causes Multiple-Motorcycle Collision Late Night in Pattaya, Refuses Alcohol Test and Tries to Escape

Mr Kharom said the new rules were drafted in line with Sections 5 and 142 of the Land Transport Act and were reviewed by the ministries of justice and public health, the Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the Court of Justice.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!