Thai baht hits 19-month high against USD today

The Thai baht hit a 19-month high of 32.93 baht against the US dollar (USD) and is expected to fluctuate between 32.80 baht and 33.00 baht/USD today, according to Poon Panichpibool, a capital market strategist at Krungthai Global Markets.

Thai Baht Strengthens to 4.5-Month High Against USD

He said that there is momentum for the Thai baht to strengthen further, before falling back if the USD rebounds and foreign investors start offloading their Thai stocks to take short-term profits.

By Thai PBS World