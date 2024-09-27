Mun Bon Dam reservoir in Khok Krachai subdistrict in Khon Buri District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Korat faces water shortage with all its reservoirs only half full

While several provinces in the north are suffering serious flooding, especially Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, in the north-east, is facing a water shortage with all of its 27 reservoirs now less than half full.

For an example, Lamtakong reservoir, which is the main source of water for Mueang, Sung Noen, Si Khio, Kham Thalae So and Chalerm Phra Kiat, now contains 92.26 million cubic metres of water, 30.61% of its capacity. Of that, only 25.21% of the water is usable.

