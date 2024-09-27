Korat faces water shortage with all its reservoirs only half full

While several provinces in the north are suffering serious flooding, especially Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, in the north-east, is facing a water shortage with all of its 27 reservoirs now less than half full.

Chiang Mai university flooded, northern train route affected

For an example, Lamtakong reservoir, which is the main source of water for Mueang, Sung Noen, Si Khio, Kham Thalae So and Chalerm Phra Kiat, now contains 92.26 million cubic metres of water, 30.61% of its capacity. Of that, only 25.21% of the water is usable.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World