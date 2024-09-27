American Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl in Phuket

The Phuket Provincial Police Commander Major General Sinlert Sukhum told the Phuket Express that an American man is a suspect who is being accused of sexually assaulting a 3 years old girl at a house in Sai Yuan, Rawai this month on September 21st. Police went to his room in the Soi Ta-iad, Chalong and he was taken to the Chalong Police Station.

He has initially denied the accusation. However the Chalong Police say they have enough evidence to request an arrest warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court. The American man entered Thailand with a NON-Immigrant 90 day visa in December last year.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express