Mixed-breed stray dogs kill man in Ubon Ratchathani

A man was found dead in his home after being attacked by a half-bred pit bull and a half-bred Rottweiler in Ubon Ratchathani, police reported on Friday.

The body of the 49-year-old man, whose name was withheld by police, was discovered lying face down in his single-storey house in tambon Kham Hai Yai of Don Mot Dang district on Wednesday. He had suffered dog bites to the head, including torn ears.

