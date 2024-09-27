Mixed-breed stray dogs kill man in Ubon Ratchathani

A man was found dead in his home after being attacked by a half-bred pit bull and a half-bred Rottweiler in Ubon Ratchathani, police reported on Friday.

The body of the 49-year-old man, whose name was withheld by police, was discovered lying face down in his single-storey house in tambon Kham Hai Yai of Don Mot Dang district on Wednesday. He had suffered dog bites to the head, including torn ears.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

