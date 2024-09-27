Four women riding a motorcycle in Pattaya.

Pattaya Cracks Down on Illegal Immigrants to Protect World-Class Tourist Image

TN

At 6:00 PM on September 26th, Chonburi Immigration, Pattaya City officials, and the Chonburi Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, jointly launched a crackdown on illegal immigrants begging in Pattaya. The authorities said the beggars were causing damage to the image of the city, which is a world-class tourist destination.

Foreign Beggar Gang Allegedly Exploits Pattaya Temple Festival

Officials inspected areas around Wat Chaimongkol on Pattaya Second Road and along Pattaya Beach, both of which are popular with tourists. They said immigrants had been using these locations to beg for money from tourists, causing annoyance.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours