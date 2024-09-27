Pattaya Cracks Down on Illegal Immigrants to Protect World-Class Tourist Image

At 6:00 PM on September 26th, Chonburi Immigration, Pattaya City officials, and the Chonburi Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, jointly launched a crackdown on illegal immigrants begging in Pattaya. The authorities said the beggars were causing damage to the image of the city, which is a world-class tourist destination.

Foreign Beggar Gang Allegedly Exploits Pattaya Temple Festival

Officials inspected areas around Wat Chaimongkol on Pattaya Second Road and along Pattaya Beach, both of which are popular with tourists. They said immigrants had been using these locations to beg for money from tourists, causing annoyance.

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News