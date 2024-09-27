Bangkok Prepared for Floods, Water Levels Expected to Stay Below Major Floods in 2011

On September 25th, 2024, Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich addressed the current flood situation, expressing confidence that Bangkok is well-prepared to handle any incoming water, reassuring that the water levels are not expected to reach the scale of the 2011 major floods.

Theerarat noted that Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt had updated her on the situation, confirming that the city has been preparing for potential floods and is ready to respond. She emphasized the need to inspect water pumps and ensure all personnel are on duty. Officials have been instructed to maintain a high level of vigilance to prevent any severe flooding.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

