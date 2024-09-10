82-year-old American expat assaulted while exercising in Pattaya

An 82-year-old U.S. expatriate named only R. L. M. was assaulted while exercising near Pattaya City Youth Center Park in the Jomtien area on the evening of September 4, 2024.

Mr. M., a former U.S. military veteran who has lived in Pattaya for 24 years, was attacked by an intoxicated Thai man, believed to be in his 30s, without any apparent reason. The expat sustained a cut above his left eyebrow but managed to seek help from locals.

82-year-old American expat assaulted by drunk Thai man for no reason while exercising in #Pattaya. pic.twitter.com/gSZL16WauO — The Pattaya News Thailand (@The_PattayaNews) September 5, 2024

A park security officer witnessed the incident and promptly called for rescue workers, but the assailant fled before authorities arrived.

Despite police efforts to locate the suspect, he remains at large, and the investigation is ongoing. Mays received medical attention at the scene and is expected to recover fully.

-Thailand News (TN)