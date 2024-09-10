Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Phuket Taxi Motorbike Rider Verbally Sexual Harasses Passenger

TN

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that the story of a harassed taxi rider had gone viral in social media earlier this week. The Patong Police tracked down the taxi rider in which they found him at a taxi stall in front of a hotel on the Ratch Uthit 200 Pi Road.

Thai police arrest man for sexually harassing and assaulting minors in school uniform

He admitted to police that he sexually harassed by conversation his female passenger as was shared in social media. The Phuket Express noted that the Patong Police did not release personal details of the taxi rider.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours