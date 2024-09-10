Phuket Taxi Motorbike Rider Verbally Sexual Harasses Passenger

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that the story of a harassed taxi rider had gone viral in social media earlier this week. The Patong Police tracked down the taxi rider in which they found him at a taxi stall in front of a hotel on the Ratch Uthit 200 Pi Road.

He admitted to police that he sexually harassed by conversation his female passenger as was shared in social media. The Phuket Express noted that the Patong Police did not release personal details of the taxi rider.

