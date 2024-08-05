Teenagers Assaulted with Knives on Pattaya Beach, Two Teens Injured

A birthday celebration at Pattaya Beach turned violent when a group of local teenagers armed with knives attacked two young teens, leaving one of them severely injured. The victims were only 17-years-old.

Pattaya Police Station was alerted to an assault involving knives at Pattaya Beach, between Soi 10 and 11, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province, at 5 AM this morning, August 4th, 2024. Authorities swiftly responded to the scene, along with rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

