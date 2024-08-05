Dozens of Cambodians injured, one fatally, in Sisaket traffic accident

Seven Cambodians, who were seriously injured in a car accident near the Thai border on Sunday night, were rushed to Thailand’s Si Sa Ket provincial hospital for treatment.
20 students injured in baht bus road accident in Loei province
The injured were among a party of 27 Cambodians who sustained injuries when the van in which they were travelling plunged into a roadside ravine, in Anlong Veng district of Oddae Meanchey province. One passenger was killed.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
+ There are no commentsAdd yours