Dozens of Cambodians injured, one fatally, in Sisaket traffic accident

Seven Cambodians, who were seriously injured in a car accident near the Thai border on Sunday night, were rushed to Thailand’s Si Sa Ket provincial hospital for treatment.

20 students injured in baht bus road accident in Loei province

The injured were among a party of 27 Cambodians who sustained injuries when the van in which they were travelling plunged into a roadside ravine, in Anlong Veng district of Oddae Meanchey province. One passenger was killed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!