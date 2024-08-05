Motorbike Delivery Rider Attacked After Refusing to Buy Illegal Drugs in Phuket

Chalong, Thailand – A mobile delivery application rider was brutally attacked in Rawai after declining an offer to purchase illegal drugs. The incident occurred near a seafood restaurant at Rawai Pier on Sunday, August 4th, at 5:07 A.M.

Victim: Mr. Teeradet Damthip, 22, sustained head injuries from slashed wounds during the assault.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

