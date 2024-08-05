Motorcycle taxi in Bangkok.

Motorbike Delivery Rider Attacked After Refusing to Buy Illegal Drugs in Phuket

TN

Chalong, Thailand – A mobile delivery application rider was brutally attacked in Rawai after declining an offer to purchase illegal drugs. The incident occurred near a seafood restaurant at Rawai Pier on Sunday, August 4th, at 5:07 A.M.

Teenagers Assaulted with Knives on Pattaya Beach, Two Teens Injured

Victim: Mr. Teeradet Damthip, 22, sustained head injuries from slashed wounds during the assault.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours