Khlong Tha Dan Dam Reservoir in Nakhon Nayok Province

Nakhon Nayok resorts flooded by sudden release of water from dam

TN

Resorts in Nakhon Nayok province have been flooded by an alleged sudden and unannounced release of water from the Khun Dan Prakarnchon Dam early this morning, August 5th.

Khao Yai Closes Key Sites Amid Severe Flooding

Tourists were forced to scramble to escape the unexpected flood that left vehicles submerged and rooms in ruins. However, the Irrigation Department denied that the flooding resulted from a water discharge, blaming it instead on heavy rainfall upstream.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours