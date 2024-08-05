Nakhon Nayok resorts flooded by sudden release of water from dam

Resorts in Nakhon Nayok province have been flooded by an alleged sudden and unannounced release of water from the Khun Dan Prakarnchon Dam early this morning, August 5th.

Tourists were forced to scramble to escape the unexpected flood that left vehicles submerged and rooms in ruins. However, the Irrigation Department denied that the flooding resulted from a water discharge, blaming it instead on heavy rainfall upstream.

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

