Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok

Couple arrested in Bangkok for selling impure gold amulets

TN

Bangkok police have arrested a couple known as Mae Tuck and Pa Bia, sellers of allegedly impure gold amulets, on suspicion of public fraud, computer crime and false advertising.

Amulet Dealer Arrested with Wife in Nakhon Sawan for Alleged Fraud of Over 380 Million Baht

Pol Maj Gen Withaya Sriprasertparp, commander of consumer protection police, said the arrest happened at the couple’s House No. 72 on Ram Intra 65 Road in Bang Khen district, Bangkok, on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours