Couple arrested in Bangkok for selling impure gold amulets

Bangkok police have arrested a couple known as Mae Tuck and Pa Bia, sellers of allegedly impure gold amulets, on suspicion of public fraud, computer crime and false advertising.

Amulet Dealer Arrested with Wife in Nakhon Sawan for Alleged Fraud of Over 380 Million Baht

Pol Maj Gen Withaya Sriprasertparp, commander of consumer protection police, said the arrest happened at the couple’s House No. 72 on Ram Intra 65 Road in Bang Khen district, Bangkok, on Monday.

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST