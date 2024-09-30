Longtail Boats At Maya Bay, Krabi, Thailand.

Thailand’s Maya Bay reopens on October 1st

TN

Maya Bay, one of Thailand’s most famous tourist attractions located in Krabi’s Phi Phi Islands, reopened on October 1, 2024, after a two-month closure aimed at environmental recovery during the monsoon season.

To protect its delicate ecosystem, park authorities have implemented strict regulations for visitors, including limits on the number of tourists and restrictions on activities such as swimming and coral collection.

Visitors are limited to 4,125 per day, divided into groups of 375 people per hour from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Boats are required to dock at a designated pier in Loh Sama Bay, and the use of harmful sunscreens and foam containers is prohibited to safeguard the coral reefs. These measures aim to strike a balance between tourism and conservation, ensuring the long-term sustainability of Maya Bay’s natural beauty.

-Thailand News (TN)

TN

