Thai PM thanks Google for investing 36 billion baht in Thailand

BANGKOK, Oct 1 (TNA) – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday expressed gratitude to Google after the tech giant announced a $1 billion investment in the country.

The investment will be used to build a data center and cloud region in Thailand, creating an estimated 14,000 jobs by 2029 and contributing approximately $4 billion to the Thai economy by that year.

Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google, has visited Thailand to discuss the company’s investment plans and explore further collaboration to drive digital economic and social growth under the “Leave No Thai Behind” initiative.

