Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Visits Flood-Hit Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI, Sept 13 (TNA) – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led a delegation to flood-hit Chiang Rai province on Friday, inspecting relief efforts and distributing aid packages to affected residents.
Mekong overflows in northeast Thailand, floods receding in Chiang Rai
The Prime Minister, accompanied by Deputy Prime Ministers Phumtham Wechayachai and Suriya Juangroongruangkit, flew from Bangkok to Mae Fai Luang International Airport to assess the flood situation firsthand.
