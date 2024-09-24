Pattaya Police pickup

24 Indian Nationals Arrested Near Pattaya Over Running Illegal Call Center Scams

On September 13th, 2024, Chonburi police investigators, immigration officers, and relevant authorities raided a residence in Na Jomtien under a Pattaya court warrant, involving Indian call scamming.

The raid followed reports that many Indian nationals were residing at the residence in question and were suspected of illegal activities. Initial investigations revealed they were involved in a call center scam operating out of Thailand.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News

