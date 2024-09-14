Russians Arrested for Charges Related to Illegally Working in Koh Phangan

A Russian restaurant owner and an illegal Russian electrician were arrested for allegedly working illegally and employing an illegal foreign national in the Koh Pha Ngan district in Surat Thani.

The Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that earlier this week they received a complaint from an anonymous concerned citizen that a foreigner was working in a protected occupation for Thai people at a restaurant. The complainant was concerned that the foreign man didn’t have the proper training or expertise that a legal electrician did. The tourist police then went to the restaurant in question, whose name was withheld, where they saw a foreign man doing electric-related work.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express